Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report $702.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $693.80 million and the highest is $708.00 million. ITT posted sales of $708.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on ITT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

ITT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $99.10. 245,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. ITT has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ITT by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ITT by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

