Analysts Expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce $17.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted sales of $13.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $61.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $61.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

OSS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,685. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

