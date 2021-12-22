Analysts Expect Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Pyxis Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Univest Sec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.51 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

