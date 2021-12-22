Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price at $68.42

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,550 shares of company stock worth $6,683,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 17.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 1.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

