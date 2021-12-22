Analysts Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target at $82.23

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

BLDR traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $81.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,256. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

