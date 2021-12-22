Analysts Set Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Price Target at €93.07

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €92.25 ($103.65).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ETR:DAI traded up €1.32 ($1.48) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €68.62 ($77.10). 2,264,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €77.59. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Daimler has a 52 week low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 52 week high of €91.63 ($102.96).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

