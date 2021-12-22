Analysts Set DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) PT at $4.20

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRTT. Raymond James decreased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

DRTT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,359. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.70. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 8,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,912,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,728,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50,502 shares in the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

