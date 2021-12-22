Analysts Set Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) PT at $5.86

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,776 shares of company stock worth $955,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 339,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 5.6% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth $1,038,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. 590,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.31 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

