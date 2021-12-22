Analysts Set IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Price Target at C$15.38

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

IBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE IBG traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.68. 112,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,830. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$428.48 million and a P/E ratio of 25.28. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$8.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.06.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.8212303 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

