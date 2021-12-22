Analysts Set Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Price Target at €12.27

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.27 ($13.78).

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.42) target price on Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.35) price target on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Orange in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Orange alerts:

EPA:ORA traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €9.34 ($10.50). 6,992,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a one year low of €13.31 ($14.96) and a one year high of €15.80 ($17.75). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €9.60.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.