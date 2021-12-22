Analysts Set Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Price Target at €138.43

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €138.43 ($155.54).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Siltronic stock remained flat at $€137.50 ($154.49) during midday trading on Wednesday. 20,566 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €135.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €138.21. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($172.13).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

