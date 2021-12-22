Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Under Armour (UAA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2021 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

12/15/2021 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

11/3/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/2/2021 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/2/2021 – Under Armour was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Under Armour was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of UAA stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Get Under Armour Inc alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.