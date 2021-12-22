Analyzing Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Subsea 7 and National Energy Services Reunited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $3.47 billion 0.61 -$1.09 billion ($0.23) -30.83 National Energy Services Reunited $834.15 million 0.96 $50.09 million N/A N/A

National Energy Services Reunited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Subsea 7.

Profitability

This table compares Subsea 7 and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 -1.46% -0.96% -0.64% National Energy Services Reunited 4.30% 5.19% 2.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Subsea 7 and National Energy Services Reunited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 0 3 6 0 2.67 National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 1 0 3.00

National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.15%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than Subsea 7.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats Subsea 7 on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services. The Drilling and Evaluation Services segment offers well testing services, drilling services and rental, fishing and remediation, drilling and workover rigs, wireline logging services, turbines drilling, directional drilling, slickline services, and drilling fluids. The company was founded on January 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.