Analyzing Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and Verisk Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $478.05 million 10.08 $34.53 million N/A N/A Verisk Analytics $2.78 billion 12.85 $712.70 million $4.28 51.87

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than TaskUs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TaskUs and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 1 8 0 2.89 Verisk Analytics 0 2 6 0 2.75

TaskUs currently has a consensus price target of $51.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. Verisk Analytics has a consensus price target of $221.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Given TaskUs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs N/A N/A N/A Verisk Analytics 23.78% 30.63% 10.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats TaskUs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content for various proposals (removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content); and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. Its clients include online or app-based businesses transforming industries, such as ride-sharing, e-commerce, food and grocery delivery, streaming media, and online digital marketplaces. TaskUs, Inc. was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The Energy & Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics services. It also provides research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets and corporate analysis. The Financial Services segment maintains bank account consortia to provide competitive benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

