ANON 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ANON has traded up 62.8% against the US dollar. ANON has a market cap of $119,119.98 and $4.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001950 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001092 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

