ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of ANPDF stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

