Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 43,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 969,606 shares.The stock last traded at $8.98 and had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

