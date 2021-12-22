ArGoApp (ARGO) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00056999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.69 or 0.08126301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,843.38 or 0.99986625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00073589 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002673 BTC.

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

