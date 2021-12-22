Argus Market Cap Achieves $562.91 (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Argus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argus has a total market capitalization of $562.91 and $11.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argus has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Argus Profile

Argus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Argus is an open source layer P2P accounting & auditing tool and is used to help support network security management and network forensics. ARGUS is the underlying asset in the Argus platform. It's a PoW cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. “

Argus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

