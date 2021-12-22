ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,188 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $104,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $98.60. The stock had a trading volume of 478,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290,174. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47.

