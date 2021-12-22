Armor Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.38.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB stock opened at $224.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.37. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

