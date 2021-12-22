Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,336,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,374,000 after buying an additional 316,363 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,213,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,217,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,188 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,043,000. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC now owns 74,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

