Armor Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

