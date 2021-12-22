Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $288.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $275.91 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

