ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASMIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

ASMIY opened at $412.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.39. ASM International has a 1-year low of $210.00 and a 1-year high of $497.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $510.38 million for the quarter.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

