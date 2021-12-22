ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $815.71.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $783.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $803.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $777.02. ASML has a one year low of $472.95 and a one year high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ASML will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ASML by 1,903.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after buying an additional 789,563 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ASML by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 88,471.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

