Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $37,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,420,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,758,000 after acquiring an additional 96,356 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $624.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $625.86 and a 200 day moving average of $643.52. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.23 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

