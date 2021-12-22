Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $49.73 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $49,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $352.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.19 and a 200-day moving average of $327.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $369.24. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

