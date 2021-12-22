Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,692 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $39,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

