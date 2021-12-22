Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,623 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $42,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 42,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 49.8% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.