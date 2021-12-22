Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $42,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $446.49 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $451.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.88.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

