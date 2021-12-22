AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $18.52.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 178,960 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

