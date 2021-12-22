ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Shares Down 0.7%

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.87. 1,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.