ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.67

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.67 and traded as low as C$42.10. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.56, with a volume of 169,580 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$41.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.66.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.10 per share, with a total value of C$154,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,356,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,083,255,684.60.

About ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

