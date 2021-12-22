Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,290.00

Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($17.04) and last traded at GBX 1,290 ($17.04), with a volume of 29513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,260 ($16.65).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,071.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 940.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market capitalization of £202.57 million and a P/E ratio of -143.56.

In related news, insider Michael Tobin bought 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,992 ($26,413.00). Also, insider Steven Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 999 ($13.20) per share, with a total value of £99,900 ($131,985.73). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 26,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,363,400.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

