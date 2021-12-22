Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,103 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,973,000 after acquiring an additional 930,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

