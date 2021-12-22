Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 14,995 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,995 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $218.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.