Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.73

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 82651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $992,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 296.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 332.9% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 34,989 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.