Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of AUTL opened at $5.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $395.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

