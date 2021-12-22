Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Avid Technology posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVID. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVID. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

