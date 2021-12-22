Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.90.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. Analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.