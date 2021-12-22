B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of -162.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

