B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $295.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.57. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.