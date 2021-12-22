B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,739 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.