B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 378 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.15. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

