B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 6,105 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 5.6% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $387,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 56.0% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,869.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,895.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,747.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

