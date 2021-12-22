Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80. 606,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 712,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The stock has a market cap of C$142.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR)

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

