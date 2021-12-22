Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

TBBK opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

