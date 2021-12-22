Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.50 Million

Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce sales of $32.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the lowest is $31.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $114.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $130.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 26,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $581.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.75. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

