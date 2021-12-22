Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.50 Million

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce sales of $32.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.30 million and the lowest is $31.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $114.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $130.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of BMRC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 26,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $581.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.75. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.