Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth $176,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,711 shares of company stock worth $9,571,509. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

